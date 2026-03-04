71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

3 hours 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 4:32 AM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:45a: Accident. Three right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before 10/12 Split, stopped traffic back to Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4; CLEARED

6:45a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Rd SB at Lone Oak Drive

7a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in West Baton Rouge on N Lobdell Hwy SB at Court St

7:20a: Accident in Broadmoor on Florida Blvd WB at Marilyn Drive

