TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:45a: Accident. Three right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before 10/12 Split, stopped traffic back to Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4; CLEARED
6:45a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Rd SB at Lone Oak Drive
7a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in West Baton Rouge on N Lobdell Hwy SB at Court St
7:20a: Accident in Broadmoor on Florida Blvd WB at Marilyn Drive
