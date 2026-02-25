Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second boat is OUT OF SERVICE this morning for a Coast Guard inspection.
6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Thomas Rd at Hwy 19/Scotland Ave; CLEARED
7:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158
7:30a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Thad Cain Lane
7:30a: Accident in LSU on Nicholson Dr. NB at S Stadium Dr/Skip Bertman Dr
Trending News
8a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Old Perkins (La 427) NB/SB at Plantation Boulevard
8a: Accident. Left lane blocked in East Baton Rouge Parish on US 190 EB before US 61/Scenic Hwy
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: Inside Stanley Black's journey from religious crusader to crusader...
-
2une In Previews: 'Name Your Seat Campaign' lets community become part of...
-
Youth Legislature gives middle schoolers hands on experience in state government
-
Capitol region celebrates 225 Day with week, weekend of festivities
-
Morgan City Police looking for runaway 16-year-old