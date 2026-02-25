TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second boat is OUT OF SERVICE this morning for a Coast Guard inspection.

6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED

6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Thomas Rd at Hwy 19/Scotland Ave; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158

7:30a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Thad Cain Lane

7:30a: Accident in LSU on Nicholson Dr. NB at S Stadium Dr/Skip Bertman Dr

8a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Old Perkins (La 427) NB/SB at Plantation Boulevard

8a: Accident. Left lane blocked in East Baton Rouge Parish on US 190 EB before US 61/Scenic Hwy