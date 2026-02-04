TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, February 04 2026
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to the weather.

5:40a: Accident in left lane in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB off-ramp to EB 10/12 Split, stop and go traffic back to Drusilla Ln.

