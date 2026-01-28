30°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
5a: Hwy 22 NB closed between Live Oak St and Public Boat Landing Road due to structure fire in Maurepas.
Looking for a bit to eat in the capital city? Baton Rouge...
New Roads' Mardi Gras parade moves up starting time to 5 p.m....
Denham Springs Police motorcycle officer involved in crash Tuesday
Buffalo Bills promote former LSU assistant to head coach, NFL says
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...