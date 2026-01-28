TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, January 28 2026
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

5a: Hwy 22 NB closed between Live Oak St and Public Boat Landing Road due to structure fire in Maurepas.

