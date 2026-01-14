TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

50°
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is shut down due to mechanical problems.
6a: Accident in Baker on Plank Rd at Kent Drive; CLEARED
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs
Deputies investigating series of vehicle burglaries in Pointe Coupee subdivision
'Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV' docuseries premieres on WBRZ's...
Judge denies early release for man convicted of killing 7 in drunk...
BRPD: 16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting near Prescott Road