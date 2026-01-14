TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, January 14 2026
By: Dayla Galmore & Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is shut down due to mechanical problems.

6a: Accident in Baker on Plank Rd at Kent Drive; CLEARED

