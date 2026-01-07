67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 50 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 5:10 AM January 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The TMC has been notified that the Plaquemine Ferry is currently shut down due to fog.

6:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Millerville Rd NB/SB at I 12; Center lane blocked

7a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln NB/SB at Reiger Rd

Trending News

7:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd EB/WB at Hickory Ridge Boulevard

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days