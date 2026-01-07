67°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The TMC has been notified that the Plaquemine Ferry is currently shut down due to fog.
6:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Millerville Rd NB/SB at I 12; Center lane blocked
7a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln NB/SB at Reiger Rd
7:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd EB/WB at Hickory Ridge Boulevard
BRPD, US Marshals arrest second suspect connected to Lorraine Street fatal beating,...
One injured at North Acadian Thruway, Ozark Street convenience store; BRPD investigating...
Belle River Bridge reopens to marine traffic, Assumption deputies announce
St. Mary Parish deputies ask for help finding Patterson woman
Gov. Landry writes Maduro should be executed or imprisoned at Angola in...