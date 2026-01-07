TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The TMC has been notified that the Plaquemine Ferry is currently shut down due to fog.

6:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Millerville Rd NB/SB at I 12; Center lane blocked

7a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln NB/SB at Reiger Rd

7:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Tiger Bend Rd EB/WB at Hickory Ridge Boulevard