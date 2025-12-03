TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, December 03 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

- The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30 am- 7:45 pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

- 5:45 a.m.: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Winbourne Ave; 2 left lanes blocked

