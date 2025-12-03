38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 34 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 5:50 AM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Trending News

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:45a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Winbourne Ave; 2 left lanes blocked; CLEARED
6:50a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in LSU on I 10 EB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
7a: Accident. LA 16 at Highwater Road in French Settlement; Road shut down
7:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd WB at Monterrey Blvd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days