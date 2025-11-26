62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

4 hours 39 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 November 26, 2025 4:54 AM November 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

Armstrong International Airport: AVAILABLE PARKING AS OF 8AM: Short term lot, 580 spaces.... Long Term, 144.....Economy garage, 658.... Surface lot, FULL.....To reserve parking, go to FlyMsy.com

5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:50a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Braddock St at Louise St; CLEARED

8:20a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days