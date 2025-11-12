45°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
REPORT: New Waffle House coming to Denham Springs near Bass Pro Shops
-
LPSO K9 catches Baton Rouge man who allegedly stole around $500 worth...
-
Baton Rouge mom arrested after child found unresponsive in pool
-
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
-
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...