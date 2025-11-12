48°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6:20a: Disabled vehicle in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
Trending News
7:15a: Accident in Gramercy on LA-3213 SB between Veterans Memorial Brg (North) and Veterans Memorial Brg (South)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warns of three new scams as holiday season...
-
LSP: 76-year-old Texas woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish motorcycle crash
-
19-year-old dies after interstate crash along I-10 in LaPlace
-
Supreme Court extends its order blocking full SNAP payments, with shutdown potentially...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...