48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

3 hours 19 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 November 12, 2025 4:03 AM November 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:20a: Disabled vehicle in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

Trending News

7:15a: Accident in Gramercy on LA-3213 SB between Veterans Memorial Brg (North) and Veterans Memorial Brg (South)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days