TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6:20a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED
7:50a: Accident in St George on Stumberg Ln at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED
8:20a: Accident in Brusly on La 1 NB/SB at Terrill Drive
