TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Wednesday, October 29 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:20a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

7:50a: Accident in St George on Stumberg Ln at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED

8:20a: Accident in Brusly on La 1 NB/SB at Terrill Drive

