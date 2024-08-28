80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

2 hours 29 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2024 Aug 28, 2024 August 28, 2024 5:07 AM August 28, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

5 a.m.: Full closure on I-10 Westbound at Butte La Rose due to wreck.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days