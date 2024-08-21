TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

74°
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
5 a.m.: Stall. Two right lanes blocked. I 10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr
Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifies candidate for 2nd District judgeship
Let Teachers Teach workforce voices support State Superintendent's recommendations for classroom discipline
Infant's death ruled an accident after being left in hot car; memory...
Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled
Tangipohoa Sheriff's Office offering $5K reward for information on double homicide