TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Wednesday, June 05 2024 5:07 AM
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8:30 a.m.: ALL LANES BLOCKED ON MSRB WESTBOUND **ALL CLEAR, DELAYS REMAIN HEAVY**

7:30 a.m.: Left lane blocked on I-10 Westbound at College 

6 a.m.: Breakdown with two left lanes blocked on I-110 NB at Chippewa 

