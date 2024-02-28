71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
5:51 a.m.: Wreck on La 1 SB at Phillip's Lane **CLEARED**
-
Trending News
5:50 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Westbound @ 10/110 split with left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April
-
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announces homeless shelter initiatives
-
Death Probation 022724
-
Rural towns at risk: A quarter of Louisiana's rural hospitals vulnerable to...