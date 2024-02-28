TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

71°
Wednesday, February 28 2024
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5:51 a.m.: Wreck on La 1 SB at Phillip's Lane **CLEARED**

5:50 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Westbound @ 10/110 split with left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**

