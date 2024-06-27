TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on closes I-10 EB near Lobdell

Update at 2:30 p.m. : I-10 east is closed once again.

LOBDELL — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 eastbound near Lobdell closed one lane and caused congestion approaching four miles, LaDOTD said Thursday.

The left lane is now open, but traffic is backed up as far back as Grosse Tete. Expect major delays.