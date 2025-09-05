78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane reopens after vehicle fire causes on I-10 eastbound past Ramah

1 hour 13 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 7:09 AM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RAMAH — A vehicle fire on I-10 eastbound past Ramah closed the right lane and caused major delays Friday morning. 

The semi-truck fire was between La. 3000 and La. 77 and was first reported around 7 a.m. By 7:47 a.m., the right lane reopened.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days