TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane reopens after vehicle fire causes on I-10 eastbound past Ramah

RAMAH — A vehicle fire on I-10 eastbound past Ramah closed the right lane and caused major delays Friday morning.

The semi-truck fire was between La. 3000 and La. 77 and was first reported around 7 a.m. By 7:47 a.m., the right lane reopened.