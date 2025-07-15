93°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocks right lane on I-10 eastbound in LaPlace

Tuesday, July 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LAPLACE — A vehicle fire blocked the right lane on I-10 eastbound near US 51 in LaPlace on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up to Belle Terre Boulevard.

Crews were seen putting out the flames.

