TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: US 190 closed in Denham Springs near Maryland Street after car strikes power pole

DENHAM SPRINGS — U.S. 190 was closed in Denham Springs near Maryland Street after a car struck a power pole Tuesday.

Denham Springs Police said that no serious injuries were reported in the crash, but powerlines were downed across U.S. 190.

There is no timeline for road closure and Entergy power crews are on the scene. Police added that east and westbound traffic is being diverted.