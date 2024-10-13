TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Mississippi River Bridge cleared after traffic snarl Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE — The two lanes on the westbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge were blocked Sunday evening, cousing miles of traffic in Baton Rouge.

Shortly after 4 p.m. traffic started building up following a reported crash. An hour later, cars were backed up to the I-10/I-12 merge. Around 5:45 p.m., the lanes had opened and traffic was flowing normally.

No information about the crash was immediately available.