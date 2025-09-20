85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two left lanes blocked on I-10 West at Bluebonnet Boulevard after vehicle fire

Saturday, September 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes of I-10 West at Bluebonnet Boulevard are closed due to a vehicle fire.

Camera footage showed fire officials on scene. No other information was immediately available.

