TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 southbound near Harding Boulevard reopened after being closed due to pothole
BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-110 southbound near Harding Boulevard are closed due to a pothole.
Congestion is approaching Rosenwald Road.
