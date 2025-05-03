TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes closed on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive after crash injuring at least one

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 westbound just before Dalrymple Drive after a crash.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the accident around 9:30 a.m. and closed the left two lanes of I-10. According to the city's traffic incident log, at least one person was injured in the accident.

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 split.