TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes closed on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive after crash injuring at least one
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 10 westbound just before Dalrymple Drive after a crash.
Baton Rouge Police responded to the accident around 9:30 a.m. and closed the left two lanes of I-10. According to the city's traffic incident log, at least one person was injured in the accident.
Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 split.
