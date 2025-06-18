88°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 South near Chippewa Street re-opened after crash
BATON ROUGE - I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street has since been re-opened following a Wednesday afternoon crash.
Images of the scene showed an overturned vehicle on the roadway. Officials took one person to the hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
Congestion reached Evangeline Street. Drivers should expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ready-to-eat chicken alfredo meals recalled from Walmart, Kroger for potential listeria contamination
-
Assumption Parish Schools offering free meals to students through June 26
-
GEO Prep Academy employee dies after injury sustained during maintenance at Mid...
-
Family of man who allegedly hit BRPD officer offers apologies, asks for...
-
2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette