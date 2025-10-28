60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Tuesday, October 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

4:20a: Closed due to Police Activity in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB between I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153

