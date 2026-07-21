TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:10a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

6:40a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Sullivan Rd NB/SB at Hooper Road

7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Ardenwood Dr NB/SB at Winbourne Ave