TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Sherwood Forest Blvd at I 12; CLEARED

6:35a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 EB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:45a: Accident in Sherwood Forest on Florida Blvd at Longbow Drive; CLEARED

7:08a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Old Perkins (La 427) NB at Highland Rd; CLEARED

7:20a: Accident in on ramp in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB on-ramp from Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident. Left lane blocked in St. James on Hwy 70 EB at Hwy 3125

7:45a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Port Allen on Hwy 1 SB at Ave E