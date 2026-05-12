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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

1 hour 21 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 4:35 AM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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5:45a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB at Scenic Hwy/Exit 2A, stop and go traffic back to Fuqua St/Exit 1F

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