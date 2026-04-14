65°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:25a: Closed due to accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB between Greenmoss Drive and Florida Blvd
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Sade, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan get into Rock and...
-
Water outage planned for Tuesday in Baker as crews repair a water...
-
Trump says he won't apologize to Pope Leo and explains his reason...
-
Man who allegedly killed BRPD sergeant asks to represent himself in court
-
Former elementary school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with former student
Sports Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...