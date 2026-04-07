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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd EB/WB at N Foster Dr
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Labadieville man arrested for theft following disturbance complaint in Assumption Parish
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State corrections officials say a 37-year-old Angola inmate has died; an investigation...
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St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department asks for help locating missing 28-year-old from...
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2 killed, 1 injured in crash along River Road near L'Auberge Casino
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LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
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LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
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Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the...
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LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships
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Southern football holds Spring Showcase, fights through weather delay