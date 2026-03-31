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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 11 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 4:39 AM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:50a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Albany on I-12 WB at Hwy 43/Albany/Springfield/Exit 32; CLEARED

5:45a: Accident in Victoria Farms on Hanks Drive at Airline Highway; CLEARED

6:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Picardy Ave. at Mancuso Lane; CLEARED

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7:15a: Accident in Louisiana State University on Highland Rd at Dalrymple Dr

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