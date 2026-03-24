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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

4 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 4:31 AM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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