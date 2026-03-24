TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked; I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd; CLEARED

6a: Accident in right lane in on ramp in Port Allen on I 10 EB on-ramp from LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

6:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Medical Center Dr. at O'Neal Ln.; CLEARED