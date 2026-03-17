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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Accident in Scotlandville on I-110 NB at Harding Blvd/LA 408/Southern Univ/Metro Airport/Exit 6
5:50a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on Hwy 1 SB at N Line Rd; CLEARED
6:45a: Accident in Scotlandville on Rosenwald Rd at Elm Grove Garden Drive
7:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Burbank Dr
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