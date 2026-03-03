61°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog
Closed due to accident in Grosse Tete on I 10 EB between LA-77/Rosedale/Grosse Tete/Exit 139 and LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
Magnolia installing new water filtration system in Killian
Ralph Abraham named Letlow's campaign chair week after citing 'family obligations' when...
New bills seeks to establish evaluations for Baton Rouge Police Department chief
Guard: Some of 1,000 Louisiana soldiers overseas are within striking distance of...
Man arrested for allegedly having marijuana in his car at Elayn Hunt...
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman