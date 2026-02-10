55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

1 hour 34 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 4:28 AM February 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog.

Trending News

5:30a: I 10 EB closed due to Vehicle Fire in Butte La Rose between LA-3177/ Butte La Rose/Exit 121 and Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127, stopped traffic back to LA-347/Cecilia/Henderson/Exit 115

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days