TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
8a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Sherwood Forest Blvd at Coursey Blvd.
8:20a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4, stopped traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10.
8:20a: Accident in Scotlandville on Harding Blvd at Pembroke Street.
8:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Claycut Rd at Franklin St.
