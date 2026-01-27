21°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

6a: Ice in roundabouts on Walker South Rd Both NB/SB at I-12.

6a: Ice in roundabouts on S. Range Ave Both NB/SB at I-12.

6a: Ice in roundabouts on Juban Rd Both NB/SB at I-12.

7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Blount Rd at Devall Ln.

7:15a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Harding Blvd at I 110.

7:15a: Accident in Jefferson on Hoo Shoo Too Rd at Jefferson Highway.

