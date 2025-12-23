TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog

4:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB between Prescott Road; Airline Hwy. closed at Prescott Road around 5:20 a.m.; CLEARED

5:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Wax Rd at Cloudland Drive; CLEARED

7a: Closed due to accident in Gonzales on Black Bayou Rd (La 934) EB/WB between Roddy Rd and La 44

7:15a: Accident With Injury in Walker on Walker North Rd SB at Florida Blvd