TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Accident on Mississippi River Bridge; I-10 WB; CLEARED
5:50a: Accident. Right lane blocked in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd WB at N Sherwood Forest Dr; CLEARED
6:10a: Accident. Two left lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
7:30a: Closed due to fallen power/ light pole in Holden on La 42 EB/WB between Hickory Lane and Fayard Road
Woman arrested for arson, allegedly set Independence home on fire
Coast Guard searching for plane that lost contact over Lake Pontchartrain
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase apologizes for spitting incident that led to his suspension
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries giving away 1,000 turkeys Tuesday morning
Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than...