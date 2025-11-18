68°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine due to fog
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday procession planned for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
-
19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne
-
'Just a beautiful soul:' Balloon release held for stabbing victim
-
LSU announces afternoon kickoff for final game of regular season against Oklahoma
-
Louisiana State Police searching for 13-year-old girl believed to be traveling near...