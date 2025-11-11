44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 7 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 November 11, 2025 5:39 AM November 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

7:25a: Accident in Walker on Florida Blvd EB/WB at Pendarvis Ln

7:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at Ponderosa Drive

Trending News

7:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days