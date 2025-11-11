52°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
7:25a: Accident in Walker on Florida Blvd EB/WB at Pendarvis Ln
7:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd at Ponderosa Drive
7:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B
