TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Tuesday, November 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Evangeline St at N Foster Dr; CLEARED
5:40a: Accident in Slaughter on Pride Port Hudson Rd. at Machost Road
6a: Disabled vehicle in Mid City on Government St at Bienville Street

