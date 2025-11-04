44°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Evangeline St at N Foster Dr; CLEARED
5:40a: Accident in Slaughter on Pride Port Hudson Rd. at Machost Road
6a: Disabled vehicle in Mid City on Government St at Bienville Street
Berwick man arrested under suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile
BRPD searching for suspect in late October armed robbery off Florida Boulevard
Mississippi woman kills escaped monkey fearing for her children's safety
Landowners near RiverPlex MegaPark learn more details about new steel mill coming...
Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana hosts awareness event in Tiger Stadium