TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
4:20a: Closed due to Police Activity in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB between I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
5:50a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Westport on I 10 EB at LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED
7:10a: Accident. Right lane blocked I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln; CLEARED
8a: Ferry Services in Plaquemine suspended due to fog
