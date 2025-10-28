61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

4 hours 22 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 4:32 AM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

4:20a: Closed due to Police Activity in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB between I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B and LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

5:50a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Westport on I 10 EB at LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED

6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED

7:10a: Accident. Right lane blocked I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln; CLEARED

Trending News

8a: Ferry Services in Plaquemine suspended due to fog

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days