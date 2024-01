TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday daily commute

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Here's a look at your daily Tuesday commute

-

5:08 a.m. - Wreck in Ramah on I-10 EB @ MM 132 heading into city. Left lane is blocked at this time

-

7:20 a.m. - Wreck in Ramah on I-10 EB @ mm 132 NOW CLEAR

-