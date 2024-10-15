67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

2 hours 4 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 6:10 AM October 15, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:10 a.m.: Closed due to accident- La. 30 Both NB/SB between Gateway Drive and Highway 3115

