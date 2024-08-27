TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

75°
Tuesday, August 27 2024
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5 a.m.: Accident I 10 EB between Highland Rd/Old Jefferson Hwy

5 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked I 10 EB after LA-1

