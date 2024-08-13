80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

3 hours 21 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 4:35 AM August 13, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day. 

5 a.m.: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. I 10 WB at LA-1

-

6:30 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked I-12 WB before Drusilla Ln

