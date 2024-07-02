83°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
5 a.m.: I-10 EB between Gramercy and Belle Terre CLOSED due to wreck involving 6 vehicles including an 18-wheeler stretched across the road
